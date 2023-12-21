Tolerance.ca
Menopause: why psychological therapy is now being recommended for hot flushes

By Ciara McCabe, Professor of Neuroscience, Psychopharmacology and Mental Health, University of Reading
There are at least 40 symptoms of the menopause and perimenopause. These symptoms can have a serious affect on a woman’s day-to-day life and wellbeing, which is why having access to timely and effective treatment is so important.

Read complete article

