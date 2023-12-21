Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Europe has a wolf problem, and a late Norwegian philosopher had the solution

By Nora Ward, Lecturer in Philosophy, University of Galway
Europe’s “wolf problem” is fast becoming a source of social and political tension. Relative conservation success across the continent has led to calls for action from worried politicians and farming and hunting groups. And the European Commission has now proposed a change in their international status, from “strictly protected” to “protected”, which could allow people to hunt wolves.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Christmas at Kew: what the royal household of King George III ate for their festive dinner in 1788
~ Menopause: why psychological therapy is now being recommended for hot flushes
~ Cats like to play fetch, as long as it's on their terms – new research
~ California banned sales of flavored e-cigarettes in 2022 − but a new study finds online stores are still selling them, even to kids
~ Vaccinating livestock against common diseases is a form of direct climate action
~ Scrutiny of OpenAI and Microsoft relationship could affect how AI industry grows and innovates
~ If e-scooter riders are breaking the law, it's mostly because they don't know what it says
~ Ukraine recap: as cracks appear in western support, 2024 looks set to be a desperate fight for survival
~ Texas Governor Signs Extreme Immigration Bill
~ The youth is a critical voice in addressing security challenges, Western Balkans expert says
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter