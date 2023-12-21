Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

If e-scooter riders are breaking the law, it's mostly because they don't know what it says

By Petya Ventsislavova Petrova, Senior Lecturer in Psychology, Nottingham Trent University
Most e-scooter users don’t actually know what the law says about right-of-way, speed limits and proper parking– or that you are required to have at least a provisional driving license.The Conversation


