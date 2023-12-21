Tolerance.ca
Ukraine recap: as cracks appear in western support, 2024 looks set to be a desperate fight for survival

By Jonathan Este, Senior International Affairs Editor, Associate Editor
While it may seem glib to repeat the notion of a new cold war, winter 2023-2024 has brought with it the sense that there is now an ever-more uncertain faultline between the west and an increasingly aggressive Russia – perhaps more vividly than at any time since the late 1980s. While it is considered a given that a united and determined response from Nato would have the capacity to outgun Russia in the event of the war in Ukraine escalating, US military planners need to factor in the need to maintain a sufficient deterrent force to counter any Chinese moves on Taiwan.

