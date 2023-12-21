Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New date, same traditions: Ukraine's wartime Christmas celebrations

By Iryna Voloshyna, Ph.D. Candidate in Folklore, Indiana University
This year, despite the raging war, people in Ukraine will continue celebrating Christmas – but not without politics.

In 2023, after years of debates, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine and the Ukranian government both declared Dec. 25 to be the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The youth is a critical voice in addressing security challenges, Western Balkans expert says
~ AI could improve your life by removing bottlenecks between what you want and what you get
~ UK supreme court rules Guantánamo 'forever prisoner' can sue the government under English law – here's why it matters
~ Shadow of terrorism: Nigeria's battles with healthcare access as polio persist
~ How to pitch story ideas to The Conversation
~ Social media drains our brains and impacts our decision making – podcast
~ Who are the new greats of Irish music? Five musicians to watch out for
~ How Charles Dickens’s A Christmas Carol anticipated the psychology of Freud in its tale of childhood trauma
~ Overeating at Christmas can cause weight gain – but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s permanent
~ 'It'll all be over by next year' − how Britain celebrated Christmas in 1943
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter