How to pitch story ideas to The Conversation

By Michael Parker, Membership Editor, The Conversation UK
While much of The Conversation’s content comes from editors identifying stories to cover and finding relevant experts to write them, we also welcome pitches – ideas for stories as yet unwritten – from academics. You are the experts, so we’re always happy to hear your ideas.

But please read these six important points first to help your pitches stand the best chance of being commissioned.


 

[For more guidance, why not look at our self-paced, online training courses, which include how to write…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
