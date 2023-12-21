Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Charles Dickens’s A Christmas Carol anticipated the psychology of Freud in its tale of childhood trauma

By Madeleine Wood, Lecturer in Childhood Studies, University of Essex
With a joyful celebration of family love and communal bonds at its heart, Charles Dickens’s story A Christmas Carol has often been credited with creating our modern idea of Christmas. Published on December 19 1843, the first edition sold out rapidly and the story was immediately…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Shadow of terrorism: Nigeria's battles with healthcare access as polio persist
~ How to pitch story ideas to The Conversation
~ Social media drains our brains and impacts our decision making – podcast
~ Who are the new greats of Irish music? Five musicians to watch out for
~ Overeating at Christmas can cause weight gain – but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s permanent
~ 'It'll all be over by next year' − how Britain celebrated Christmas in 1943
~ Why IBD is so hard to treat – and how scientists are making progress
~ Ukraine war: Kyiv digs in for the long haul with prospects looking bleak for 2024
~ What Ukraine needs from its European partners (and the US) in 2024
~ Stories from the UN Archive: Audrey Hepburn on children’s rights
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter