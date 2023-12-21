Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

What Ukraine needs from its European partners (and the US) in 2024

By Luigi Lonardo, Lecturer in EU law, University College Cork
As 2024 approaches, the top priority of the Ukrainian government is best summed up as ending the war against Russia while regaining as much territory as possible.

President Volodymyr Zelensky claims that Ukraine will only stop fighting when it regains its pre-2014 borders, including Crimea.

This objective appears highly unlikely in 2024, but if it wants any hope of achieving it, Ukraine will need help from its European partners – the main ones…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
