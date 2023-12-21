Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Stories from the UN Archive: Audrey Hepburn on children’s rights

Following the Second World War, acclaimed actor Audrey Hepburn survived on aid supplies from the United Nations during her own childhood in Europe, and as a Goodwill Ambassador for the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), she travelled to virtually every region of the world.


© United Nations
