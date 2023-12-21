Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria's plantain wine: a traditional drink with huge economic potential

By Malomo Adekunbi Adetola, Lecturer in Food Science and Technology, Obafemi Awolowo University
Increasing the quality of a traditional wine sourced from plantain in Nigeria offers a viable way of reducing waste and boosting food security.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Thailand: Historic same-sex marriage bills are moment of hope for LGBTI rights
~ Myanmar: Military should be investigated for war crimes in response to ‘Operation 1027’
~ EU’s Migration Pact is a Disaster for Migrants and Asylum Seekers
~ Guinea Massacre Trial Rebounds After Prison Break
~ Myanmar: Armed Group Abuses in Shan State
~ If you've got solar, can you run aircon without worrying about cost? Not quite
~ What is pattern book development and how can it help ease the housing crisis?
~ When disaster strikes, emergency responders can't respond to every call. Communities must be helped to help themselves
~ Meta: Systemic Censorship of Palestine Content
~ How many people need to be in a room for two to share a birthday? It's fewer than you think. Here's why
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter