Human Rights Observatory

EU’s Migration Pact is a Disaster for Migrants and Asylum Seekers

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image ederal Police officers, on patrol in a forest near Forst south east of Berlin, Germany stand with a group of people who have irregularly crossed the border from Poland into Germany  October 11, 2023 © 2023 Markus Schreiber/AP Photo A new “political agreement” to overhaul the European Union’s asylum and migration system will severely curtail the rights of migrants, asylum seekers, and refugees. Despite triumphant rhetoric surrounding the announcement, these reforms are no cause for celebration. The December 20 agreement between the European Commission, the European Parliament,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
