Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Myanmar: Armed Group Abuses in Shan State

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A man sits in front of a house in Shan State that was destroyed during fighting between Myanmar security forces and the Ta'ang National Liberation Army, January 10, 2023.  © 2023 Sipa via AP Images (Bangkok) – An ethnic armed group in northern Myanmar has abducted and forcibly recruited civilians fleeing fighting in Shan State, Human Rights Watch said today. Myanmar’s military also has a long record of using adults for forced labor and recruiting children, but getting recent information about unlawful practices in junta-controlled areas is difficult. The Myanmar National…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch
