Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is it OK if my child eats lots of fruit but no vegetables?

By Yasmine Probst, Associate Professor, School of Medical, Indigenous and Health Sciences, University of Wollongong
Olivia Wills, Accredited Practising Dietitian, PhD candidate, University of Wollongong
Shoroog Allogmanny, Accredited Practising Dietitian, PhD candidate, University of Wollongong
Children have an innate preference for fruit. But vegetables are just as important. Here are some tips if your kids don’t want to eat their veggies.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
More
