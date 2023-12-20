Is it OK if my child eats lots of fruit but no vegetables?
By Yasmine Probst, Associate Professor, School of Medical, Indigenous and Health Sciences, University of Wollongong
Olivia Wills, Accredited Practising Dietitian, PhD candidate, University of Wollongong
Shoroog Allogmanny, Accredited Practising Dietitian, PhD candidate, University of Wollongong
Children have an innate preference for fruit. But vegetables are just as important. Here are some tips if your kids don’t want to eat their veggies.
- Wednesday, December 20, 2023