Human Rights Observatory

Far-right 'tradwives' see feminism as evil. Their lifestyles push back against 'the lie of equality'

By Kristy Campion, Senior Lecturer in Terrorism Studies, Charles Sturt University
Kiriloi M. Ingram, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Charles Sturt University
While tradwives emerge across the political spectrum, a small subculture use their platforms to promote the dark ideas of the far-right – including in Australia.The Conversation


