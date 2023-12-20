Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Red Sea attacks on cargo ships could disrupt deliveries and push up prices – a logistics expert explains

By Gokcay Balci, Assistant Professor in Logistics and Supply Chain, University of Bradford
An Iran-aligned group has attacked ships in the Red Sea that it believes are heading to Israel, causing several companies to pause or divert shipments.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ In Colombia, Kamëntšá women maintain their ancestral culture through music
~ This Christmas, avoid slipping cash into your children's stockings
~ What do universities owe their big donors? Less than you might think, explain 2 nonprofit law experts
~ Could dinosaurs be the reason humans can't live for 200 years?
~ Can seabirds hear their way across the ocean? Our research suggests so
~ The pandemic limited children's ability to socialise: here's how to encourage your child's friendships
~ People love to vote in a new democracy – and then they rapidly lose interest
~ UK government facing legal action for failing to tackle climate change – but it could backfire
~ Teaching prisoners to start businesses can help them return to society
~ How the Christmas royal broadcast evolved – from the first reluctant monarch to an enduring queen and a new king
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter