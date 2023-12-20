Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Teaching prisoners to start businesses can help them return to society

By Norin Arshed, Professor of Entrepreneurship and Innovation, University of Strathclyde
When people are released from prison back into society, they can find themselves in an unknown world for which they are ill-equipped. They need stability and security to get their lives back on track – yet often have nowhere to go. They also tend to lack basic literacy and numeracy, which makes it unlikely they will find work.

Prisoners…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
