Generation X hardest hit as drug deaths rise yet again in England and Wales
By Ian Hamilton, Honorary Fellow, Department of Health Sciences, University of York
Harry Sumnall, Professor in Substance Use, Liverpool John Moores University
It’s another tragic record. A new report has confirmed yet another rise in drug related deaths in England and Wales. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) reports that 4,907 “drug poisoning” deaths were recorded in 2022 (84.4 deaths per 1,000,000 of the population), the highest on record.
While there was a slight fall in deaths in men (from 3,275 in 2021 to 3,240…
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, December 20, 2023