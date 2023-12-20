Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Do subtitled films really help you learn languages?

By Xavier Aparicio, Professeur des Universités en psychologie cognitive, Université Paris-Est Créteil Val de Marne (UPEC)
In general, films in the original language and versions with subtitles in a range of different languages are both widely available in Europe. If the main aim of subtitles is allowing viewers to understand dialogue in films where they don’t know the language, subtitles are also being seen to an ever-greater extent through an educational lens.

Clearly, watching a film in a foreign language that you’re studying is a good way to pick up vocabulary in that language.

Nevertheless, depending on our learning level and abilities in the language of the film, the impact of subtitles…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How to survive being a guest at another family's Christmas
~ Glitter is ready-made microplastic pollution – time to ditch it this Christmas
~ Alcohol, artificial trees and 'granny dumping': why Christmas is such a busy time in A&E
~ US-led taskforce deploys in Red Sea as Middle East crisis threatens to escalate beyond Gaza
~ EU: Migration Pact agreement will lead to a “surge in suffering”
~ A Win for Iranian Women Football Fans
~ Russia Forces Ukrainians in Occupied Areas into Military
~ Hong Kong embraces televised confessions of political prisoners
~ Interest rates will eventually fall but it's a bit early for borrowers to break out the champagne
~ Carbon in, carbon out: Australia's 'carbon budget' assessment reveals astonishing boom and bust cycles
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter