Alcohol, artificial trees and 'granny dumping': why Christmas is such a busy time in A&E

By Stephen Hughes, Senior Lecturer in Medicine, Anglia Ruskin University
Christmas is a time for families and friends to come together, relax and enjoy themselves. It’s a time of giving and receiving and of feasting – and perhaps, for some, a celebratory tipple. But sometimes, yuletide plans can go awry. And some of these purported pleasures might lead to a visit to the local emergency department.

The holiday season is often one of the busiest times in A&E departments in the UK and around the world. But Christmas day itself is actually the least busy day of the bunch. In my A&E department,…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
