Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
US-led taskforce deploys in Red Sea as Middle East crisis threatens to escalate beyond Gaza

By Basil Germond, Professor of International Security, Department of Politics, Philosophy and Religion, Lancaster University
The US is reportedly considering strikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen that have been menacing commercial ships in the Red Sea since the conflict began in Gaza. The Pentagon has a range of options for missile attacks on Houthi positions and has moved the Dwight D. Eisenhower carrier strike group into position off…The Conversation


