Human Rights Observatory

A Win for Iranian Women Football Fans

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Women wait to watch an AFC Champions League soccer match at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran, Iran, October 3, 2023.  © 2023 AP Photo For the first time in years, Iranian female football fans were allowed to cheer for their favorite teams at the Tehran Football Derby – a match between famous rivals Esteghlal and Persepolis –on December 14 at the Azadi Stadium. “Azadi” means freedom in Persian, but for nearly four decades, women and girls were banned from games in stadiums. They were threatened, detained, and even jailed for trying to cheer their favorite teams in person.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
