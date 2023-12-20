Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Carbon in, carbon out: Australia's 'carbon budget' assessment reveals astonishing boom and bust cycles

By Yohanna Villalobos, Postdoctoral research fellow, Lund University
Benjamin Smith, Director of Research, Hawkesbury Institute for the Environment, Western Sydney University
Pep Canadell, Chief Research Scientist, CSIRO Environment; Executive Director, Global Carbon Project, CSIRO
Peter Briggs, Scientific Programmer and Data Analyst, CSIRO
The most comprehensive Australian carbon budget assessment completed to date shows the nation flip-flops from source to sink of carbon emissions, depending on the prevailing conditions.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Russia Forces Ukrainians in Occupied Areas into Military
~ Hong Kong embraces televised confessions of political prisoners
~ Interest rates will eventually fall but it's a bit early for borrowers to break out the champagne
~ 19-million-year-old fossil jaw bone hints the biggest whales first evolved somewhere unexpected
~ What happens to your vagina as you age?
~ Morocco's fabulous football year – what's behind their success on and off the field
~ Is Joko Widodo paving the way for a political dynasty in Indonesia?
~ Why 14th Amendment bars Trump from office: A constitutional law scholar explains principle behind Colorado Supreme Court ruling
~ With 'White Christmas,' Irving Berlin and Bing Crosby helped make Christmas a holiday that all Americans could celebrate
~ Volcanic eruption lights up Iceland after weeks of earthquake warnings − a geologist explains what's happening
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter