Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hong Kong embraces televised confessions of political prisoners

By Oiwan Lam
"It is the same kind of propaganda: the court’s ruling is justified and reasonable, and look, he himself confessed it. How would the National Security Judge wrong a good person?


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
