Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Same-sex couples divide household chores more fairly – here’s what they told us works best

By Alice Beban, Senior Lecturer in Sociology, Massey University
Glenda Roberts, Postgraduate Researcher/Project Manager, Massey University
Who does what chore can be a major source of tension in many households. Our survey of same-sex couples and their routines revealed four key strategies that can help lighten the load for everyone.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
