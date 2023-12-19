Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Azerbaijan: Prominent Opposition Figure Arrested

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Tofig Yagublu, in Baku, Azerbaijan, December 1, 2023.  © 2023 Ulviyya Ali (Berlin, December 19, 2023) – Azerbaijani authorities have arrested a prominent opposition leader and unrelenting government critic, Tofig Yagublu, on bogus forgery and fraud charges, Human Rights Watch said today. Yagublu’s arrest is the latest in a series of arrests in Azerbaijan targeting journalists and other government critics. Police arrested Yagublu, 62, a former journalist who is an outspoken critic of the government, on December 14, 2023, as he was exiting the metro in central Baku. He…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
