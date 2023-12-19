Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What's the difference between physical and chemical sunscreens? And which one should you choose?

By Yousuf Mohammed, Dermatology researcher, The University of Queensland
Khanh Phan, Postdoctoral research associate, Frazer Institute, The University of Queensland
Sun exposure can accelerate ageing, cause skin burns, erythema (a skin reaction), skin cancer, melasmas (or sun spots) and other forms of hyperpigmentation – all triggered by solar ultraviolet radiation.

Approximately 80% of skin cancer cases in people engaged in outdoor activities…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
