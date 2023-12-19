Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia: Authorities step up campaign of reprisals against renowned writer Boris Akunin

By Amnesty International
Reacting to the initiation of an unfounded criminal case against renowned Russian writer Grigori Chkhartishvili, best known under his pen name Boris Akunin, accusing him of “disseminating false information about the Russian Armed Forces” and “justifying terrorism”, Marie Struthers, Amnesty International’s Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, said: “The Russian authorities’ ongoing persecution of […] The post Russia: Authorities step up campaign of reprisals against renowned writer Boris Akunin appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Shipwrecks teem with underwater life, from microbes to sharks
~ Knausgaard's ambitious new novel imagines Europe's last decades – ending with an ominous star and the return of the dead
~ I’m a photographer who wanted to be more present in my life – so I put down the camera
~ What's the difference between physical and chemical sunscreens? And which one should you choose?
~ 8 tips to navigate Christmas if you have a fussy eater or child with allergies
~ Interest rates will eventually fall but it's a bit early for mortgagees to break out the champagne
~ From COVID to climate: Queensland's new emissions pledge shows state governments are once again leading change
~ Biden's burden: four percentage points, a struggling economy and a fragile democracy
~ Joel Roberts Poinsett: Namesake of the poinsettia, enslaver, secret agent and perpetrator of the 'Trail of Tears'
~ Tesla recalls over two million vehicles, but it needs to address confusing marketing
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter