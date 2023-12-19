Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget is a fast-paced slapstick extravaganza
By Oliver Gingrich, Programme Lead BA (Hons) Animation, University of Greenwich
Min Young Oh, Lecturer in Animation, University of Greenwich
Chicken Run 2: Dawn of the Nugget combines the distinctive charm of the Great Escape-esque story that characterised the original Chicken Run (2000), with an action-packed plot, staged in a futuristic setting fit for the 21st century.
Picking the story up from where the original Chicken Run ended, this time the plot is inspired by Mission Impossible (1996) and James Bond – a caper film that sees the chicken protagonists breaking in, rather than breaking out.
Protagonists Ginger (Thandiwe Newton) and Rocky (Zachary Levi) are now parents to the runaway teenage chick Molly…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, December 19, 2023