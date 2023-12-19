Doctors rank patients' own assessment of their illness as least important in diagnosis – new study
By Melanie Sloan, Researcher, Public Health, University of Cambridge
Rupert Harwood, PhD Candidate, Swansea University
Medical paternalism, where “doctors know best” and patient views and opinions are considered to be of lower importance, is viewed as increasingly unacceptable. We are in an age where patient-centred care and shared-decision making is encouraged between doctors and patients, but is this actually happening?
Our study, led by Cambridge University and Kings’ College London, is focused on lupus, one of the most challenging autoimmune diseases to diagnose, to manage and to live with. Over 1,000 patients and doctors…
