How government payments to the vulnerable can multiply to create economic growth for everyone
By Conrad Nunnenmacher, PhD Research Fellow in Innovation, Economics, Governance and Sustainable Development, United Nations University
Franziska Gassmann, Professor of Social Protection and Development, Maastricht University
Julieta Morais, Researcher in Social Protection, United Nations University
The economic fallout of COVID-19 left people around the world facing a significant threat to their livelihood. As governments scrambled to mitigate the pandemic’s impact on their populations, many decided to use direct payments to support vulnerable citizens.
More than a sixth of the world’s population received some sort of cash transfer in 2020. These programmes were a key source of support for many people during the COVID-19 pandemic, with governments across…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, December 19, 2023