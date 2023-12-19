Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Battle of survival and expression in Jerusalem's Armenian Community

By Mariam A.
The Armenian community in Jerusalem, rooted in the fourth century, faces a dire battle for survival, grappling with challenges that threaten not only their freedom of expression but their very existence.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Yemen: Houthis Sentence Woman to Death
~ China: Trial of activist Li Qiaochu is thinly veiled attempt to silence rights activism
~ An AI-driven influence operation is spreading pro-China propaganda across YouTube
~ 2023 was the year of generative AI. What can we expect in 2024?
~ Northern Territory Chief Minister Natasha Fyles has resigned. How did we get here?
~ Women want to see the same health provider during pregnancy, birth and beyond
~ Amid allegations of price gouging, it's time for big supermarkets to come clean on how they price their products
~ How to improve social cohesion
~ Australia's freight used to go by train, not truck. Here's how we can bring back rail – and cut emissions
~ NZ's new government is getting tough on gangs – but all the necessary laws already exist
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter