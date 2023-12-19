Tolerance.ca
Yemen: Houthis Sentence Woman to Death

By Human Rights Watch
(Beirut) – Houthi authorities have sentenced a human rights defender to death based on charges of espionage and “aid[ing] the enemy,” Human Rights Watch said today. They should quash the verdict and end their escalating repression of residents’ free expression and women’s rights. On December 5, 2023, the Specialized Criminal Prosecution in Sanaa, which has been controlled by the Houthis along with much of northern Yemen since 2014, convicted and sentenced to death Fatima Saleh al-Arwali, a 35-year-old human rights defender and the former head of the Yemen office of the Arab League's Union of Women…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
