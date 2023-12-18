Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'Politically neutral' Russian athletes can now enter the Olympics – but don't expect many to compete

By Keith Rathbone, Senior Lecturer, Modern European History and Sports History, Macquarie University
Earlier this month, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced Russian and Belarussian athletes will be able to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics if they are politically neutral. The decision from the committee’s executive board reversed an earlier ban.

The IOC made this change even though the Russian National Olympic Committee remains suspended from competition for its violationThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ After seeing the struggle of Palestinians in Gaza, TikTok users are learning about Islam
~ Canada's agricultural policies need to better serve local farmers and communities
~ How technology can help victims of intimate partner violence
~ World News in Brief: Wave of ‘fear and dread’ in Ukraine, UN expert slams Navalny disappearance, youth leaders for nuclear disarmament meet
~ Putin's four-hour Q&A is a valuable insight into the Russian president's version of reality
~ Meta charging European users to remove ads is a privacy red herring
~ Alvin Purple at 50: how ‘boobs and pubes’ led Australian screen’s sexual (and sexist) revolution
~ Planting pine or native forest for carbon capture isn’t the only choice – NZ can have the best of both
~ Do dog 'talking buttons' actually work? Does my dog understand me? Here's what the science says
~ Who wrote the Bible?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter