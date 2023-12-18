Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Meta charging European users to remove ads is a privacy red herring

By Ignacio Cofone, Associate professor, Law, McGill University
This November, Meta rolled out a new subscription model for Facebook and Instagram users in the European Union, where they could pay a fee in exchange for an ad-free browsing experience on Facebook and Instagram. Referred to by critics as a “Pay or Okay” model, and charging 9.99 to 12.99 euros monthly, the option is already an object of controversy.

Meta, among…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ After seeing the struggle of Palestinians in Gaza, TikTok users are learning about Islam
~ Canada's agricultural policies need to better serve local farmers and communities
~ How technology can help victims of intimate partner violence
~ 'Politically neutral' Russian athletes can now enter the Olympics – but don't expect many to compete
~ World News in Brief: Wave of ‘fear and dread’ in Ukraine, UN expert slams Navalny disappearance, youth leaders for nuclear disarmament meet
~ Putin's four-hour Q&A is a valuable insight into the Russian president's version of reality
~ Alvin Purple at 50: how ‘boobs and pubes’ led Australian screen’s sexual (and sexist) revolution
~ Planting pine or native forest for carbon capture isn’t the only choice – NZ can have the best of both
~ Do dog 'talking buttons' actually work? Does my dog understand me? Here's what the science says
~ Who wrote the Bible?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter