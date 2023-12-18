Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

MRNA COVID vaccines make 'unintended proteins' – we've discovered how to fix this problem

By James Thaventhiran, MRC Investigator, University of Cambridge
Anne Willis, Professor of Toxicology Department of Pharmacology, University of Cambridge
MRNA, a type of genetic material that provides the instructions your cells need in order to make proteins, used to be a term mainly used by scientists. But since COVID arrived many of us are now familiar with it thanks to the mRNA-based vaccines.

The people behind the discoveries that made mRNA-based vaccines and treatments a possibility were awarded the Nobel prize earlier this year. That work showed that…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
