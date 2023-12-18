Tolerance.ca
Victorian Britain had its own anti-vaxxers – and they helped bring down a government

By Derek Gatherer, Lecturer, Biomedical and Life Sciences, Lancaster University
Alice Deignan, Professor of Applied Linguistics, University of Leeds
Chris Sanderson, PhD Candidate, ESRC Centre for Corpus Approaches to Social Science, Lancaster University
As the 1906 UK general election results rolled in, it became clear that the Conservative party, after 11 years in power, had suffered one of the most disastrous defeats in its history. Of 402 Conservative MPs, 251 lost their seats, including their candidate for prime minister, defeated on a 22.5% swing against him in the constituency he had held for two decades.

Rising food prices, unpopular taxes…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
