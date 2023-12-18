Tolerance.ca
Advertising toys to children is an environmental nightmare -- here's how parents can deal with it

By Michelle Cowley-Cunningham, Chartered Psychologist and Postdoctoral Researcher at the National Centre for Family Business, Dublin City University
As Christmas approaches, many children experience the “gimme-gimmes” and write a list of toys that they hope Santa will bring. This is to be expected. Toys give children a chance to learn and be curious, engage their imaginations in play and become socialised with others.

Unfortunately, 80% of all toys end up in landfills, incinerators or the ocean. The toy industry uses


