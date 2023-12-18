Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: Violations, Repression Upstage Presidential Vote

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Egyptians cast their ballot at a polling station in Cairo during the presidential election, December 10, 2023. © 2023 Nader Nabel/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Photo (Beirut) – Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi’s election to a third six-year term followed a campaign of arrests, intimidation, and onerous requirements for candidates that effectively prevented any meaningful competition, Human Rights Watch said today. The authorities announced on December 18, 2023, that Sisi had won with 89.6 percent of the vote in the December 10-12 election. In the months leading up…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Israel-Gaza war is having a chilling effect on academic freedom – podcast
~ mRNA COVID vaccines make 'unintended proteins' – we've discovered how to fix this problem
~ How a colonial trip to Palestine spurred modern ornithology – and left it with imperial baggage
~ A new supercomputer aims to closely mimic the human brain — it could help unlock the secrets of the mind and advance AI
~ Victorian Britain had its own anti-vaxxers – and they helped bring down a government
~ Advertising toys to children is an environmental nightmare -- here's how parents can deal with it
~ The seven best TV shows of 2023 reviewed by our experts
~ Studio Ghibli's layering of Japanese and western storytelling is key to their success
~ Tragedies Born of Negligence in Iraq
~ Loneliness is a major public health problem – and young people are bearing the brunt of it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter