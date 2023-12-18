Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Tragedies Born of Negligence in Iraq

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Members of the search team work at a burned down wedding hall after a fatal fire engulfed the hall during a wedding celebration, September 27, 2023.  © 2023 Ismael Adnan/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Photo 122 killed by a fire in a wedding hall. 82 killed by a fire in a Covid-19 hospital. Three months later, another hospital fire claimed the lives of 92 more. Though they may seem to be freak accidents, these fires were preventable tragedies sharing one common theme: gross negligence. Government investigations into these fires found that local authorities were negligent in…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
