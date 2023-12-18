Tolerance.ca
Strikes: when companies collaborate with unions, industrial action can benefit business

By Jonathan Lord, Lecturer in Human Resource Management and Employment Law, University of Salford
More than 4 million working days have been lost to industrial action in the UK in 2023. This is more than at any point since 1989 and around nine times more than the yearly average of 450,000 days in the 2010s.

This is level of activity is particularly high given the lower union membership levels at the moment – 22%…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
