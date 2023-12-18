Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A bottle of scotch recently sold for $2.7 million – what's behind such outrageous prices?

By Hovig Tchalian, Assistant Professor of Entrepreneurship, University of Southern California
When a rare bottle of Scotch whisky sold for US$2.7 million in November 2023, I was stunned, but I wasn’t surprised.

The whiskey market has been booming for some time.

Bourbon brands like Pappy Van Winkle from Buffalo Trace distillery are selling for astronomical prices in the secondary market. Japanese…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Israel-Gaza war is having a chilling effect on academic freedom – podcast
~ mRNA COVID vaccines make 'unintended proteins' – we've discovered how to fix this problem
~ How a colonial trip to Palestine spurred modern ornithology – and left it with imperial baggage
~ A new supercomputer aims to closely mimic the human brain — it could help unlock the secrets of the mind and advance AI
~ Victorian Britain had its own anti-vaxxers – and they helped bring down a government
~ Advertising toys to children is an environmental nightmare -- here's how parents can deal with it
~ The seven best TV shows of 2023 reviewed by our experts
~ Studio Ghibli's layering of Japanese and western storytelling is key to their success
~ Egypt: Violations, Repression Upstage Presidential Vote
~ Tragedies Born of Negligence in Iraq
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter