Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Matthew Perry died of 'acute effects of ketamine' – what you need to know about the drug

By Philip Crilly, Senior Lecturer in Pharmacy Practice and Digital Public Health, Kingston University
Millions of people worldwide were left devastated by the death this year of 54-year-old Matthew Perry, the Friends star famous for bringing wise-cracking Chandler Bing to life. A global superstar, recently sober with an autobiography on the bestseller lists, it looked like his troubled past was behind him. So the world was especially shocked and saddened to learn of his untimely death by apparent drowning.

This week, medical…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
