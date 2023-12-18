Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Cluster Munitions: Peru Destroys Stockpiled Weapons

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Stockpiled cluster munitions and their submunitions being prepared for destruction. © 2022 Norwegian People’s Aid (New York, December 18, 2023) – Peru’s destruction of its stocks of cluster munitions is a major milestone for the international treaty banning the weapons, Human Rights Watch said today. Peru was the last state party to complete this crucial obligation, highlighting the global rejection of cluster munitions, even as countries that have not joined the Convention on Cluster Munitions continue to use, produce, and transfer them. “Peru’s elimination of its…


© Human Rights Watch -
