Israel: Starvation Used as Weapon of War in Gaza

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People line up for bread at a partially collapsed but still operational bakehouse in Nuseirat refugee camp in Deir al Balah, Gaza, November 4, 2023. © 2023 Ashraf Amra/Anadolu via Getty Images The Israeli government is using starvation of civilians as a method of warfare in the Gaza Strip, which is a war crime. Israeli officials have made public statements expressing their aim to deprive civilians in Gaza of food, water, and fuel – statements reflected in Israeli forces’ military operations. The Israeli government should not attack objects necessary for the survival…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
