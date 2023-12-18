Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Gulf States Treat Migrant Workforce as Disposable

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Construction workers in Doha, Qatar, November 16, 2022.  © 2022 ddp images via AP Photo (Beirut) – Migrant workers are playing an indispensable role in addressing extreme heat in Gulf Cooperation Council countries, yet these governments are failing to protect essential workers from dangers related to climate change, Human Rights Watch said on International Migrants Day on December 18, 2023. Multiple studies and projections have indicated that the risks of extreme heat have escalated in the Gulf states in recent years due to climate change. While all workers in the Gulf…


© Human Rights Watch -
