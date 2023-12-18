Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Housing and the Albanese government: a mid-term report card

By Hal Pawson, Professor of Housing Research and Policy, and Associate Director, City Futures Research Centre, UNSW Sydney
The government has made housing a federal policy priority after a decade of neglect. But the scale of the housing crisis means its actions to date are just a start – much more must be done.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Gulf States Treat Migrant Workforce as Disposable
~ North Queensland's record-breaking floods are a frightening portent of what's to come under climate change
~ Israel-Hamas war: a ceasefire is now in sight. Will Israel’s prime minister agree?
~ Labor regains lead in Newspoll after tie, but Freshwater has a 50--50 tie
~ Have we been trying to prevent suicides wrong all this time?
~ A long-dead soprano has taken to the stage with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra. Are holograms the future?
~ Conversing with the 'restless dead' – a posthumous collection of Hilary Mantel's writing illuminates her singular literary achievement
~ Ghosts, grit and genius: the most gripping podcasts of 2023
~ Data poisoning: how artists are sabotaging AI to take revenge on image generators
~ Is it OK to take antidepressants while pregnant?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter