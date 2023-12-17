Private landholders control 60% of the Australian continent – so let's get them involved in nature protection
By Benjamin J. Richardson, Professor of Environmental Law, University of Tasmania
Afshin Akhtar-Khavari, Professor of International Law, Queensland University of Technology
James Fitzsimons, Adjunct Professor in Environmental Sciences, Deakin University
Phillipa C. McCormack, Future Making Fellow, Environment Institute, University of Adelaide
Sarah Brugler, PhD Candidate, Faculty of Law, University of Tasmania
As the federal government attempts a major overhaul of national environment law, all options must be on the table to prevent the fast deterioration in Australia’s natural places. And more than ever before, the efforts of private landholders should be front and centre.
About 60% of the continent is owned or managed privately – and 70%…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, December 17, 2023