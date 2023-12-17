Tolerance.ca
Ensure a safe and delicious holiday feast: How to use a food thermometer to prevent foodborne illness

By Shannon Majowicz, Associate Professor, Public Health and Health Systems, University of Waterloo
A food thermometer is your holiday feast’s unsung hero, ensuring that poultry, meats and other dishes, including vegetable-based, reach the internal temperatures needed to eliminate harmful pathogens.The Conversation


