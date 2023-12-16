Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

DR Congo: Electoral Violence Threatens Vote

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Election banners in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, December 9, 2023. © 2023 AP Photo/Samy Ntumba Shambuyi Election-related violence across the Democratic Republic of Congo risk undermining general elections scheduled for December 20, 2023. Congolese authorities need to act urgently to prevent violence around the election to stop a dangerous situation from getting even worse. Political parties and candidates should publicize their anti-violence stance and help to ensure that people have the opportunity to vote for the candidates of their choice. (Kinshasa) –…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Will Referendum in Chad Lead to Democracy?
~ Refugees in the US Shouldn’t Pay the Price for Aid to Ukraine
~ Gaza Blockade Puts People with Diabetes at Risk
~ US Should Back UN Security Council Action to Protect Gaza’s Civilians
~ Paying people to replant tropical forests − and letting them harvest the timber − can pay off for climate, justice and environment
~ UN Experts Call on Brazil to End 'Brutal' Police Violence
~ Global Refugee Forum ends with bold pledges, solutions for displaced
~ Draw inspiration from human rights advocates worldwide, urges Guterres
~ Climate summits are too big and key voices are being crowded out – here's a better solution
~ Ukraine: opening EU accession talks is an important boost for Zelensky despite Orbán's obstruction
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter