Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Refugees in the US Shouldn’t Pay the Price for Aid to Ukraine

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The Torrance County Detention Facility in Estancia, New Mexico, US, September 29, 2022.  © 2023 Andres Leighton/AP Photo The Biden administration is reportedly considering accepting mandatory detention of asylum seekers, one of the demands of Republican Party lawmakers to “secure the border” in exchange for passing the administration’s supplemental aid bill for Ukraine, Israel, and US border enforcement. The US Immigration and Nationality Act already makes detention mandatory for asylum seekers in expedited removal who are awaiting credible fear of persecution interviews.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Gaza Blockade Puts People with Diabetes at Risk
~ US Should Back UN Security Council Action to Protect Gaza’s Civilians
~ Paying people to replant tropical forests − and letting them harvest the timber − can pay off for climate, justice and environment
~ UN Experts Call on Brazil to End 'Brutal' Police Violence
~ Global Refugee Forum ends with bold pledges, solutions for displaced
~ Draw inspiration from human rights advocates worldwide, urges Guterres
~ Climate summits are too big and key voices are being crowded out – here's a better solution
~ Ukraine: opening EU accession talks is an important boost for Zelensky despite Orbán's obstruction
~ Cancer: people living in England's poorest areas at higher risk of death – new study
~ Harold Shipman was arrested a quarter of a century ago, but we still have problems with prescribing controlled drugs
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter